Bradford County District Attorney Chad M. Salsman reported that the following people were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Jessalynn Hutnick, 35, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 2 years, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Minor Occupant), (first offense in ten years), misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hutnick for the offense occurring on February 23, 2020.
Elizabeth Hagadorn, 31, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 month to 3 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Hagadorn had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing
Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hagadorn following investigation of an incident that occurred on Towanda Borough on February 6, 2020.
Matthew Dunn, 39, of New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus costs, Dunn will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor,
Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dunn following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Township on February 22, 2020.
Dustin Scherer, 19, Wyalusing, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (general impairment) a misdemeanor.
Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Scherer following investigation of an incident that occurred in Windham Township on May 6, 2020.
James Johnson, 52, of Towanda, was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (Drug Related), (first offense in ten years), a misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Peter Lakkis of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson, following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on September 1, 2019.
J. Michael Williams, 57, Wyalusing, was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (first offense in ten years), fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs. William will lose his license for 12 months.
Corporal Brian Shandra of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Williams following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on September 29, 2019.
