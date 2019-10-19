TIOGA — Tioga Central High School Social Studies teacher and Tech Coordinator Nick Aiello updated the school board this week on the state of technology in the district’s classrooms.
Aiello explained that the district currently has 900 Google Chromebooks that it utilizes in the classrooms, which is nearly enough for all of the district’s students to have their own Chromebook.
“We currently have a 1:1 student-to-device ratio in our district for grades two through six and nine through 12,” Aiello said. “We’re 2:1 in the middle school, and we’re working our way up to that point.”
However, much work has already been done in bringing the district’s technology up to par — much of which is thanks to the Smart Schools Bond Act — which grants districts state money to upgrade technology. Funds were also used as part of the district’s recently-completed capital project.
“We’ve rebuilt our wireless network and infrastructure, and installed new access points,” Aiello said. “We rebuilt everything after the state told us that we needed to get ready for computer-based testing.”
Aiello added that the benefits of technology in a modern world in terms of college and career readiness also led to focus on technology upgrades at the district.
One of the largest focuses moving forward, Aiello explained, was hardware and software sustainability.
“Obviously, the costs and budget impacts of these devices are pretty important for us as a district,” he said. “The Chromebooks do have an end life, but the district has been able to dedicate some money in the budget for this technology.”
As a result, the district will look to replace between 175 and 225 Chromebooks every five years, Aiello said. He added that all of the devices stay at the district, and every web page that students visit are monitored by administrators.
