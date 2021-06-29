Possession
A Towanda woman faces multiple drug charges and suspension charges.
On April 20, Pennsylvania State Police observed a red truck with South Carolina plates driving on South Main Street around 3:30 p.m. which led them to conduct a license plate search, according to court documents. Their search showed the vehicle registration was suspended due to an insurance coverage lapse.
This led police to pulled over 54-year-old Rosa Ingel. Another search showed her driver’s license was suspended.
According to police, Ingel consented to a vehicle search which revealed small amounts of marijuana, suspected heroin and a fraudulent PA 2021 inspection sticker.
Ingel faces charges of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of use of certificate of inspection, driving while operating a suspended license, and driving with a suspended registration.
Ingel was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on June 23.
Assaults
Matthew Gay, 30, of Athens is facing multiple charges for a series of alleged assaults.
On April 9, between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., police allege that Gay got into a verbal altercation with a woman that turned violent. Gay smashed her phone and proceeded to grab her by the throat and slammed her to the ground leading to injuries to her arm and wrist. Police allege that Gay punched her in the face four to five times causing facial contusions. Gay allegedly caused damage to her dresser drawer.
Gay allegedly committed another series of offenses on May 6.
Police said Gay returned to the residence on April 30 through a window and physically assaulted her leading to injuries to her wrist, head, ribs, and tooth. Gay destroyed her cell phone and stayed at the residence for the next several days without her permission.
The victim alleges that she was only able to escape from Gay on May 6 when they both left the residence together to got to the Wysox Dandy Minimart. When he left the car, she got in the driver’s seat and drove off and proceeded to call State Police.
Police met the alleged victim in the parking lot of Hurley’s.
The victim arrived back at the residence with a friend and they both allegedly saw Gay hit her vehicle with a baseball bat while threatening to kill the both of them. The vehicle sustained damage to the rear window and a cracked windshield. Gay allegedly hit and caused damage to the friend’s vehicle as well.
Gay faces multiple charges of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor criminal mischief with damage to property, misdemeanor making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, misdemeanor unlawful restraint with serious bodily injury, and harassment
Gay was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail and it was posted on May 12.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 26.
DUI
Ryan Fluck, 33, of Towanda was charged after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine on March 21 in Sayre.
According to Sayre Borough police, Fluck’s blood alcohol concentration was over the .08% limit while operating his motor vehicle.
Police said that Fluck also had methamphetamine in his system, which is a schedule I controlled substance.
Fluck is being charged with three different misdemeanor DUI charges, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, summary careless driving and summary illegal parking.
Fluck’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 18 with Judge Larry Hurley.
