‘Still Out There’ debuts today

Steve Piatt spent 19 years working at the then-Evening Times, first as sports editor and ultimately as managing editor. He and his wife Paula departed the Valley in 1997 for the Adirondacks of northern New York, and for the past 16 years he served as editor of New York Outdoor News, a popular statewide hunting and fishing publication.
But he recently retired, and now he’s back with the Morning Times, where he’ll produce an outdoors column every two weeks with a focus on the region’s hunting and fishing opportunities, as well as chronicling his travels across North America in pursuit of fish and big game.
During his stint with the Evening Times he penned an award-winning outdoors column titled “Out There.” So it’s perhaps no surprise that the name of his column this time around, after 20-plus years, is “Still Out There.”
