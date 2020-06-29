Harlan Rowe Middle School Honor Roll
Sixth Grade
Nevaeh Austin
Talon Baglini
Addison Bruns
Jenna Buck
Mackenzie Campbell
Olivia Cheresnowsky
Mackenzie Cole
Riley Colon
Ryan Cook
Henry Croteau
Daltton Davis
Andrew DeForest
Elizabeth Denlinger
Landon Frisbie
Victoria Gao
Aryan Gaur
Brooke Geiger
Nickolas Grazul
Madeline Henderson
John Hicks
Madalyn Hiley
Chase Ingram
Adam Kemp
Catherine Lamb
Lana Le
Alivia Learn,
Emma Leonard
Ty Lezak
Kayla Marshall
Toccara McCarthy
Hayden Mercer
Leah Nason
Evelyn Panek
McKenna Patton
Scarlet Reynolds
Cooper Robinson
Elizabeth Rosencrance
Arabella Scardina
Karson Sipley
Bennett Smith
Nicole Soles
Brian Tang
Alex Thompson
Cassandra Tigue
Charan Venkataswamy
Eli Vogell
Brodie Walker
Parker Wanck
William White
Chase Wren
Haily Young
Anthony Zdon
Seventh Grade
Ronel Ankam
Eli Benninger-Jones
Maryrose Bertsch
Sara Bronson
John Cheresnowsky
Zoey Cole-Dowd
Brady Darrow
Monique Doney
Hannah Earls
Eliza Ellers
Rhiannon Evans
Annaleise Geisinger
Ravyn Glisson
Ryan Gorman
Ethan HarknessEthan Hicks
Matthew Hicks
Portia Howard
Westin Jaggars
Peter Jones
Kamerin Kingsley
Lohith Kinthala
John Kocsis
Joshua Leonard
Gabriel Levering
Ahtyriannah May
Kennedy McKee
Caleb Nason
Aiden Oldroyd
Pierce Oldroyd
Brayden Onofre
Savannah Persun
Gabriel Robert
Troy Rosenbloom
Neena Sanders
Chase Satterly
Gretchen Schmieg
Kara Schultz
Brandon Sitzer
Elizabeth Talada
Catherine Tang
Makaia Thomas
Gehrig Thurston
Addyson Wheeler
Keaton Wiles
Alexander Zdon
Eighth Grade
Slade Alfred
Cooper Amey
Simon Beeman
Thea Bentley
Shane Brewer
Kenneth Buck
Destanee Burrows
Marissa Butler
Sean Clare
Grace Cobb
Cailyn Conklin
Evan Cooper
Joshua Courtney
Isabelle Davis
David Derrig
Tyrese Ford
Amber Galvin
Rebecca Gifeisman
Cyril Gigee
Mitchell Hamilton
Emily Henderson
Rachel Jelliff
Madelyn Jones
Emily Marshall
Korey Miller
Joshua Nittinger
Abigayle Panek
Norah Reid
Evelyn Reynolds
Tyler Roe
Jack Ryan
Hailey Schultz
Hannah Shutter
Aubrey Smith
Addison Streeter
Mya Thompson
Ashlyn VanFleet
Allyson Vosburg
Emma White
Austin Woodard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.