TIOGA CENTER — The Tioga Central School District held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the progress of distance learning and budget revisions made in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The teachers have done an amazing job organizing this,” Superintendent Dr. David Hamilton said during the meeting. “What many people may not realize is that we’re providing many other services through (Google Classroom.)
The school counselors and therapists have been taking advantage of the technology.
“Everyone has figured out how to do the most they can for the kids, given the limitations they are facing right now,” Hamilton said. “A lot of districts are right now, where we were three weeks ago, in terms of implementation.”
The revised budget was proposed on Monday with plans to adopt it next week, but the actual budget vote can not take place earlier than June 1, according to legislation from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Prior to the unveiling of the original new budget proposal, the state announced reductions in funding, most of which were in foundation aid.
Hamilton said he expects further cuts in state aid, but does not know how soon they will come.
“Likely, we will not know whether that first round of cuts is going to occur or not until the middle of May,” he said. “That’s probably too late for us to adopt the budget. What we’re adopting is a ‘Not to Exceed’ budgetary number, and as we look to the future, we’re going to have to be flexible.”
There are three adjustment periods for the budget. The first runs through the end of April, the second runs through the end of June, and third is through the end of December.
Gov. Cuomo said that if New York does not receive federal funding by May, the state is looking at a 20 percent cut in education funding.
If that money comes strictly from foundation aid, that would be an additional $2.1 million in cuts for Tioga Central.
“I tried to be very conservative in terms of what money we would expect, and conservative in terms of what we’re going to spend it on,” Hamilton said of the new budget proposal.
With the current cuts, the district is expecting a $558,000 dollar gap between revenue and newly-budgeted expenses.
The plan moving forward consisted of adopting a new budget, freezing possible current expenditures and saving unused funds should more cuts be made.
While most spending is currently frozen, Hamilton said he would not be surprised if the district would have to begin spending its own money on food services being provided due to the large number of people using it.
Tioga Downs recently donated 50 hams, and a local couple donated $1,000 to the food pantry, for which Hamilton expressed his gratitude.
“We think of ourselves as the ones doing the helping, but we’ve had so many other community partners come and help the district,” he said. “It puts a smile on your face.”
