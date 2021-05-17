SAYRE — When voters in the Sayre Area School District head to the polls on Tuesday they will see only two names on the ballot for school board for four open seats, but the race is considered contested due to four write-in candidates.
Current board vice president Ron Cole is seeking re-election.
The other person who is on the ballot is former business manager Sam Moore, who signed off on a “retirement and release” agreement with the school district on Sept. 27, 2016.
The specific reasons behind his sudden termination by the district have never been made public because it was a personnel issue. He had served as the district’s business manager for 24 years before leaving in 2016.
Jenny Riley, Felicia Kmetz, Jaimee Alsing and Denise Redman-Satterly are all looking to earn a spot on the school board through write-in campaigns.
Cole, Riley, Kmetz, Alsing and Redman-Satterly responded to a questionnaire sent out by the Morning Times. Moore declined to participate.
Here are the complete answers from Cole and the write-in candidates:
Please share with us some background about yourself
Alsing: I graduated from Cornell University in 2014 with a degree in Animal Science. I’ve worked a variety of jobs including as a researcher, veterinary assistant, and a small business owner. I currently work as a technical associate at Global Tungsten & Powders. My husband and I plan to start a family, and as residents of Litchfield Township our children will be educated in Sayre Area Schools.
Kmetz: I was born and raised in Montoursville, Pennsylvania prior to moving to Pittsburgh to further my education. I received my undergraduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh and my MBA from Point Park University. In 2015, we returned to Sayre to be near family and provide our children with a solid education. Shortly after moving to the area I began involving myself in my kids activities including baseball, wrestling, soccer and dance. I am currently the Secretary of the Sayre Little League and a Financial Analyst for Global Tungsten & Powders.
Cole: I have lived in the Valley for six decades and worked for Guthrie Healthcare, WATS Broadcasting and in the Borough of Sayre. This will be my 11th year serving on the Sayre Area School District Board of Education, and I have been a member of the Northern Tier Career Center Board for five years plus I am about to finish my first term as sectional leader for the Pennsylvania School Board Association.
Riley: Hello, I’m Jenny Riley, a write-in candidate for the Sayre School Board. As an active member of the community, a mother of two school-aged children, and a career educator, the future of Sayre Schools is a priority to me. I’ve worn many hats in my educational career; special educator, department head, mentor teacher, grant writer, religious education teacher and director, elementary school teacher, and parent. Education isn’t just my job, it’s something I’m passionate about. I love sunny days, Johnny D’s ice cream, science labs, laughing with my girls, live music, and learning!
Redman-Satterly: I have lived in Sayre for the past twenty years and had five (5) children that graduated from both Athens and Sayre Area High School.
What are your reasons for seeking office?
Alsing: I had always planned to run for school board at some point. Education is extremely important to me. It is not only vital to our future but also for retaining professionals in our community. When I heard there were not enough people on the ballot to fill the open seats, I knew I needed to act right away.
Kmetz: My biggest reason for seeking this position is to stand up for and be an advocate for the education that all Sayre students should receive. Second, I feel that during this changing time in our society I have a background and knowledge that would benefit the board in making important financial and educational decisions for the future.
Cole: Many children in our community need to have solid role models who believe in them so they can be a fine community member and know that they are working to achieve success in their lives. I hope that I am that kind of example every day. It’s very important to me that the decisions I make help mold our students’ future and helping our staff to have the proper tools in moving our education system forward to make our kids successful by the time they graduate in the Sayre School District.
Riley: I am seeking election to the Sayre School Board because the education of the children of our beloved community is vital. This truly is a small town with a big heart and I believe that our schools should be a reflection of our core values as a community. Your children and mine deserve the very best education we can give them. It is my desire that Sayre Schools be able to provide the best education for all the children of this amazing community. The decisions that affect our children’s education must be fiscally responsible, sustainable and data driven.
Redman-Satterly: I’m seeking to fill a seat on the Sayre School Board to ensure that taxpayers’ money will be spent on the needs of our children academically, along with maintaining a sports program and art/music programs during their school years.
What do you believe the role of school board member should be?
Alsing: A school board member should be diligent in ensuring that children are receiving the education they deserve. A board member’s job is to make sure that opportunities are not missed and that all options are weighed as thoroughly as possible.
Kmetz: The primary role of each board member should be to make decisions on the behalf of the district and the students. These decisions should be done from a neutral position taking into account all the information presented.
Cole: The first two things a school director should remember is they are on a team of 10 (9 school directors and the superintendent), and that the board is there to make sure the school district runs well. School boards do not run the district. I stand by the decisions that this team makes whether you vote yes or no, and give my best to my school work.
Riley: The role of a school board member is that of liaison between the school and the community. As a board member, I will take into consideration the needs and goals of all invested parties: the teachers, staff, parents, community, and most importantly the students. As a school board member I would seek out every opportunity to get the most educational bang for the buck!
What are the biggest issues facing the school district at this time?
Alsing: Are Sayre students being best prepared for their life after school? Ultimately nothing else matters. Whether students choose college, military, trade school, or the work force I want them to feel they received a good education and had every opportunity to succeed as adults. Unfortunately, I have spoken to several alumni and parents of alumni who do not feel this was the case.
Kmetz: 1. Outsourcing of services currently employed in house; 2. Virtual learning and how to utilize it; 3. Financial strains from COVID.
Cole: A. Cyber/Charter Schools: They are not free! Every taxpayer pays for students in our district that attend these schools, and the kids that attend their public schools. It’s a huge budgetary burden to districts and cyber/charters costs vary in price depending on which one is chosen, plus their academic standards are quite poor. The rules of the these schools do not warrant Pennsylvania Department of Education standards public schools do.
B. COVID has taken its toll not only to school finances, but to our children as well. The many state and federal funds have been quite helpful, but once the pandemic is lifted what is going to happen to the finances of our districts to put the missing pieces back together again? We are also looking at students that have been out of the classroom due to COVID and wonder how these youngsters have regressed in school subjects. They have missed school activities and social interaction that they had been quite accustomed to.
C. State mandates on education with or without COVID are fiscally hurtful.
D. Special education expenses are continuing to rise, and funding for these programs are steadily shrinking.
Riley: I am confident that we can all agree that academics are the foundation and purpose of our schools. We simply must educate our students. Sayre Area School District faces challenges in providing the best instructional curriculums to improve student learning, teacher support to help them do their jobs effectively, and other critical components of a well-rounded education within a consistent and sustainable budget.
Redman-Satterly: I believe the biggest problem within the school district is their consideration of outsourcing custodial staff and cafeteria staff. Other school districts have done that and it was a huge mistake. Outsourcing our staff means bringing strangers into our school and the high level of standards and expectations from our cleaning staff and cafeteria staff will go down the drain.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
Alsing: I promise you that I will be a diligent and hard working board member who puts our students and our community first.
Kmetz: This election of school board members is critical. As a district we have an opportunity to fill the board with members who have a stake in what will happen in the future. Now is the chance to ensure that these empty positions are filled with the correct people who have the correct motives.
Cole: I don’t make perfect decisions but I work hard to make the best decisions for the total success of our district. I am honored to serve on the Sayre Area School Board and to represent people in our great communities.
Riley: I feel that given my background and experiences in education as well as the fact that I am a concerned parent in the school district, I am able to approach situations in a unique way that can take into account many different perspectives. Being a data-driven teacher, I seek out information in order to make the most responsible and reasonable decisions, and this drive for informed decision making is an asset to anyone tasked with making choices that affect something as dear as our children’s educations.
Redman-Satterly: The school board needs new to have new candidates fill the empty seats with new ideas and a different perspective because they are looking for ways to save money and they are looking in the wrong places and at the wrong employees.
