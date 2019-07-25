WAVERLY — After being awarded a massive state grant in the spring of last year and spending the past year building up funds, the Village of Waverly is going out to bid for a portion of the much-anticipated Waverly Glen Park project.
“We are ready to put out for bid a portion of the overall glen project,” Mayor Patrick Ayres announced. “And the portion we are putting out for bid is the construction of the bathroom/restroom and the reconstruction or refurbishing of the large pavilion.”
The state grant of $490,000 will help pay for several major renovations at the park located just off West Pine Street, including the repaving of roads and parking areas, improving the park entrance for safe access, improving bathrooms, adding storage, adding play structures, an amphitheater and stage for events, signage, repairs to the upper pavilion and installation of pathways to accommodate wheelchairs and strollers.
The village is required to put up $120,000 in funds or in-kind services towards the projects, and has three to five years to complete them.
“We have to follow a format for the bidding process, which is dictated to us by the state,” Ayres continued. “If a contractor wants to find out the nature of the work, they’re not going to come here to ask the village for anything, it’s all going to be through this company called Dataflow.”
The mayor added that there will be a pre-bid meeting held at the village hall at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 6. Bids for the work can be submitted until 2 p.m. on Aug. 21.
Those bid documents will then be reviewed by Delta Engineering, which will then make a recommendation to the board of trustees, Ayres explained.
“We are not obligated to accept any bids. We can reject any bids,” he said. “If we feel that it’s too much for the whole thing, we can redraw it and rebid it. But hopefully, things will come in well.”
