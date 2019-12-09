Red Door holiday party benefits community

WAVERLY — A long line of kids stood eagerly outside the doors of the community room at the Waverly Village Hall on Saturday to await the official start of the annual Red Door Holiday Party.
Organized by the Red Door in Waverly and the Tioga County Open Door Mission with assistance from the Waverly Police Benevolence Association, the party gave away numerous items to over 100 kids, according to the Red Door’s Mary Sobol.
“The kids all get a gift, a blanket, books, clothing, hats, mittens and a snack,” she said. “We’re really thankful to be able to do this for the community.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus also joined in on the festive fun, greeting kids and taking pictures with them.
“This is just a great thing for the families in our community,” police chief Dan Gelatt said. “We’re really happy to be able to contribute and help people have a good Christmas.”
Sobol added that the Red Door also helps families with “food baskets” for holiday dinners as well as through the senior food pantry in the village.
The open door mission will also be hosting another holiday party in Owego on Dec. 14. In total, Sobol noted that 300 kids are expected to get gifts from the parties this holiday season.
Sobol added that community members can help the Red Door by participating in a contest to win a $50 bill and scratch-offs. They can also donate gently-used items such as clothing, books and housewares.
