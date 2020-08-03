WAVERLY — The Village of Waverly will hold five meetings in the month of August.
Tonight, the Planning Board will meet at 6:30 p.m.
On Monday, Aug. 10, the Board of Sewer Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m.
There will be two meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 11. At 4:30 p.m., the Recreation Commission will meet. At 6:30, the Board of Trustees regular meeting will be held.
The Board of Water Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Finally, the Board of Trustees workshop meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
All meetings are at the village hall at 32 Ithaca Street.
