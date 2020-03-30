Over the weekend, the Trump administration’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) revised its guidance amid the coronavirus outbreak to list the firearm industry as “essential critical infrastructure.”
In particular, the CISA document lists as essential “workers supporting the operation of firearm or ammunition product manufacturers, retailers, importers, distributors, and shooting ranges.”
The update came after second amendment advocate group Gun Owners of America said a letter had been sent to President Donald Trump on the matter.
“It is very encouraging to see CISA include the firearms industry as essential,” said GOA Senior Vice President Erich Pratt. “In these uncertain times, the ability to protect yourself — and to acquire firearms, magazines and ammunition — should not be ignored. GOA/GOC (Gun Owners of California) thanks the Trump Administration for listening to our letter and ensuring that Americans can protect themselves in these difficult times.”
In the GOA letter, the administration was urged to make the changes so that those businesses could “provide and maintain the necessary tools to Americas to protect themselves and their families and to serve as part of the unorganized militia of the United States (in accordance with) 10 United States Code 246.”
While the CISA guidance is not legally binding, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf last week amended his executive order that listed firearm retailers as “non-life-sustaining businesses.”
The state Supreme Court sided in Wolf’s favor on the matter, but after the dissenting judges issued a statement, Wolf revised his order to remove firearm stores from that non-essential list.
Justice David Wecht dissented, saying in part that Wolf’s order prohibits the ability for retailers to abide by the existing regulatory framework for the sale and transfer of firearms.
“The inability of licensed firearm dealers to conduct any physical operations amounts to a complete prohibition upon the retail sale of firearms—an activity in which the citizens of this Commonwealth recently have been engaging on a large scale, and one guaranteed by both the United States Constitution and the Constitution of this Commonwealth,” Wecht said.
“Quite simply, if firearm dealers are not able to conduct any business in-person at their licensed premises, then no transfers of firearms can be completed,” Wecht continued. “This amounts to an absolute and indefinite prohibition upon the acquisition of firearms by the citizens of this Commonwealth—a result in clear tension with the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article I, Section 21 of the Pennsylvania Constitution.”
The executive order was subsequently amended to say firearm dealers may operate physical businesses on a limited basis, by appointment, to complete only portions of a sale or transfer that must be conducted in compliance with the law.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the number of background checks on March 16 this year was 300 percent higher than the same date in 2019. Going back into February, those daily figures have been approximately double the number of background checks done on that day the year prior.
