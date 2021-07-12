Push for new playground at Lincoln Street

WAVERLY – During Waverly’s board of education meeting on Thursday, some representatives from Lincoln Street Elementary gave presentations on the school’s playground, motor learning room, and LEAP Camp.
Lincoln Street Principal Colleen Hall said that the school has been discussing play, and how it can be used to elicit and enrich learning.
“We need to be intentional with opportunities that we give children to learn to interact and socialize with each other,” said Hall, “but also learn fine motor and gross motor skills, as well as language development and math skills.”
Hall said that Mrs. Knight and Mrs. Sindoni tasked their students with designing their ideal playground.
“They came up with super creative ideas,” said Hall, who invited four Lincoln Street students to present their designs to the board.
Camden’s playground included a climbing wall and slide, while Reid thought the playground could use a swimming pool and tunnel. Clara’s design centered around an aquarium, while Madison made use of a trampoline in her playground.
Hall invited pre-k teacher Lisa Bennett and Chris Spaulding from BTC Concrete Supply to talk about the plan to build a track at Lincoln Street.
“BTC has offered to make a donation for a track at our school for our kiddos to actually ride their tricycles and bikes on,” said Bennett.
Spaulding said that he hopes the support of this project will continue to grow.
“I’m going to rally the community,” said Spaulding, who hopes other local businesses “will donate their time, equipment, and everything else” for this track to incur no cost to the school.
Hall said that to make the track into a learning environment the school would like to purchase some playhouses and create a small village.
“There will be people as mail people delivering mail, and people having a McDonald’s where you can park and get your food,” said Hall. “The idea that kids are learning about their community by building a community at Lincoln Street.”
Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles said that the next step will be to discuss the project with the school’s architects and move forward according to their recommendations.
Hall then presented on the school’s new motor room.
“Every year we get money from UNICO and we decided to be planned and purposeful with some of the money this year,” said Hall, who said that a portion of the funds helped create the new motor room.
According to Hall, the room consists of nine stations, which challenge the kids balance and coordination among other motor skills.
“The kids stay at a station for 90 seconds and then the timer goes off and they move to the next station,” Hall said.
Hall said that there seems to be a correlation between young students’ physical activity and their mental readiness to learn.
“There’s been a lot of research around when the kids bodies are ready, they’re ready to learn,” said Hall. “So when you see kids that are wiggly and squirmy it’s not that they want to be disrespectful or disruptive, it’s that their muscles aren’t developed appropriately for them to sit for so long.”
Hall said that this past school year teachers took their classes to the motor room twice a week for 20 minutes each time. She said that research from other schools doing the same found “a 70 percent increase of students reaching proficiency in reading.”
This program will continue next year at Lincoln Street Elementary, and Hall said said they are also considering having kindergarteners take part in the motor room.
“We’re looking at even kindergarten: Instead of going outside for recess for 20 minutes, spending their 20 minutes in the motor room and having a different time for recess with their classroom teachers,” said Hall. “So that kids get even more fine motor and gross motor development.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.