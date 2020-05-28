HARRISBURG — The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County increased to 46 on Wednesday, according to the State Department of Health.
It is the third new case in Bradford County this week.
Three people have died in the county due to complications of COVID-19. Sayre has the most cases, with 19.
Bradford County will be moving into the “green phase” of Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus reopening plan on Friday — when businesses, including restaurants and bars, can open at 50 percent capacity.
Statewide, over 69,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 5,200 have died.
Across the border in New York, the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County is now 136, up two from Tuesday, according to a press release.
The death toll related to the virus remains at 21, with 19 of the deaths confirmed to have taken place at Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly, where there are 22 active cases.
Four more recoveries were announced on Wednesday, bringing the total in Tioga County to 73, including 24 at Elderwood.
Additionally, 114 individuals are in mandatory quarantine.
The number of active cases in Chemung County increased to four on Wednesday, as 110 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus, and 103 people have recovered.
Three have died from complications of the virus.
Over 374,000 people in New York have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 29,500 have died.
New York’s Southern Tier began a phased reopening last week.
