SAYRE – During their regular meeting on Monday, March 22, the Sayre board of education unanimously voted in favor of replacing the fire alarm system for Snyder Elementary and Junior/Senior High School. According to the meeting’s agenda the new system, to be “between NRG Controls North, Inc. and the Sayre Area School District,” is not to exceed $725,000.

In discussion, Erin Wayman asked if this number is the only quote received, or if it is the best of many. In response, Peter Quattrini indicated that there was only the one quote, but that it was received through the COSTARS cooperative purchasing program. After the meeting, Quattrini went on the say that “COSTARS is a conglomerate run by the state that gives government agencies discounts on projects” to ensure they are getting the best deal.

