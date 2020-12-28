Christmas Day thaw causes flooding woes in Owego

OWEGO — While the area began to breathe a sigh of relief from the more than three feet of snow that slammed the region and were hoping for a break, Mother Nature had another surprise in store in the form of two-to-three inches of rain.
With the warm temperature rise, and the sometimes-steady rainfall on Christmas Eve, in addition to several feet of remaining snow, area residents were on high alert on Thursday as forecasts predicted flooding in the area.
By noon on Friday, Christmas Day, the Susquehanna River at Owego was recorded at 29.4-feet; flood stage is 30.0 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
The river was expected to rise above flood stage Friday afternoon to a crest of 30.7-feet by evening. It was then forecast to fall below the flood stage late last night.
The impact projected by the weather service included flooding leaks over portions of River and William Street in Owego, and to Route 17C behind Price Chopper.
Basement flooding was also expected to increase between Hickories Park and downtown Owego, to include near the Owego Walk-in Health Care building. The fairgrounds were becoming inundated on Christmas Day.
The one factor that may have helped lessen things, regarding run off, is the sudden drop in temperature that slowed the thaw by mid-afternoon. Runoff, however, continued.
Over on Mountain Road in Owego, which was impassable at one point on Christmas Eve, water was rolling off high rocks, and there was minor run-off in the road on Friday. The underpass in Owego remained closed and impassable. Turner’s Bridge was under precautionary alert on Friday as well as the Talcott Street Bridge, which had a possible structural problem because of debris.
Over at the confluence of the river, and where the Susquehanna meets the Owego Creek, Environmental officials were on the scene to monitor things on Friday.
With the continued runoff projected into Saturday, a State of Emergency, declared by Tioga County officials on Thursday morning, remains in effect.
And for those that are still dealing with the snow itself, in particular area farmers and rural landowners, Cornell Cooperative Extension may be able to help.
In a press release received earlier this week, a representative from CCE-Tioga stated, “Many farm structures were unable to withstand the weight of the up to 44-inches of snow, and collapsed. Tioga County farmers bore the brunt of the storm and some are still digging out their farms. Normal farm activities like milk truck visits and winter manure spreading are impacted.”
And now with the additional water and flooding, it is making things even more difficult. To see how CCE-Tioga might be able to help, contact Barb Neal of Cornell Cooperative Extension, who is serving as the disaster point person for agriculture for Tioga County.
If you or someone you know had a farm structure failure, problem with farm operations or livestock, or collapsed greenhouse or high tunnel, have them text Barb Neal at (607) 793-6414 or email her at ban1@cornell.edu.
She stated that she would report all the snow related damages to the state as they work for a disaster declaration and provide disaster relief information.
In Owego, you can visit www.villageofowego.com/emergency-notification-system to sign up for weather alerts and to stay up to date on road hazards.
You can also visit https://511ny.org/ for weather and traffic information across New York State.
