Tioga's Brady Worthing turns hard work into Division I berth

TIOGA CENTER — Hard work pays off. That old adage is known to be true and on Friday Tioga’s Brady Worthing reaped the reward of his hard work by signing on with the NCAA Division I Clarion Eagles wrestling program.
He is the second member of his family to head to Clarion as older brother John just finished his freshman season on the Eagles’ wrestling team.
Brady, who is going into sports management with the hope of going into a physical therapy, said that it came down to George Mason or Clarion.
“He’s one of the most decorated wrestlers ever to come out of this program,” said Tioga coach Kris Harrington. “He’s a three-time state finalist and there’s only one other wrestler in the history of this program (2010 grad Derak Hayman is the other) to do so. It’ll be really weird not to have a Worthing in the wrestling room next year. I’m just really proud to have this moment with him. I’m glad we could do this today.”
So, why Clarion?
“(It has a) great atmosphere,” he said. “The coaches loved me when I went on my visit. My teammates liked me. It’s a fun place to be.”
He said that having John on the team wasn’t a big influence on his decision, but John did make a pitch.
“I brought him up on the visit and he seemed to like it a lot so I told him it would be a good fit,” said John.
Of course, the point of a college education is what happens after graduation. Brady said that the physical therapy field suits him.
“I can get into physical therapy. I really like that,” Brady said, adding that he had some inspiration after needing some physical therapy.
“I had to go after the season because I hurt myself. It was a fun time to be around there. (The therapist) was a good guy and I had fun with him.”
Harrington noted that Friday’s signing came after a long climb.
“If you look at the growth he had from his eighth grade year when he was hurt to fourth in the section to a three-time state finalist you see a giant progression,” said Harrington. “A lot of that comes from his work ethic and his drive to not lose. He’s one of those guys for whom the thought of losing is a shock. I think that will drive him.I think next year, he comes right in, probably as a 141 pounder and probably into the starting line up and tells his big brother to get out and watch from the stands.”
That last part was clearly in jest — partly because John said he’ll be at 157 next season.
Other than that, John agrees with his old coach’s assessment.
“If he works hard enough he can be the starter at 141,” said John.
“It’ll be a good experience for me to be able to go out there and compete at 141 as a freshman and see what I can do,” said Brady, who added that he’s expecting the transition from high school to college to be difficult.
“I imagine it’s going to be very difficult,” Brady said. “I’m going to have to adapt to it and just keep wrestling.”
Brady said that he hasn’t talked with his brother John — a rising sophomore at Clarion — about that transition yet.
“It’ll be nice to compete with him again in the room every day,” said Brady of his brother. “He’s a good partner. Go hard every day and just keep working hard. That’s going to help a lot.”
And it isn’t just John’s presence in the room that Brady thinks will be of benefit.
“Going year-round with everyone in that room will help me get better.”
John said that the coaching staff will push Brady.
“The coaches will push him and get him to his goals,” said John.
He’ll need that help if he is to achieve his ultimate goal, which although certainly attainable is lofty to be sure.
When asked what that goal was, his response was both immediate and resolute: “NCAA champ.”
