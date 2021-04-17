WELLSBURG — The Wednesday evening Village of Wellsburg Meeting began with an organizational meeting. The board accepted several appointments. Along with appointing Trustee Henry Jerzak as deputy mayor, the board also appointed Don Lewis to fill in the vacancy on the zoning board of appeals. The second Tuesday of each month will remain as the date for village board meetings until May of next year, and next year’s organizational meeting was set for the evening of April 13, 2022.
In the following general board meeting, the board gave permission for the mayor to sign an agreement with B&E Disposal Service. Garbage and recycling pickup for the residents of Wellsburg will take place on Thursday of each week unless it is a holiday. No more than six bags of garbage from each household per week will be accepted.
Trustee Jerzak addressed the board regarding the fire department physicals. Currently, the Village of Wellsburg Fire Department only offers the bare minimum of the New York State required yearly physical for firefighters. This test includes a lung function test and a monitoring of vital signs during a minute of exercise. However, Trustee Jerzak would like to see Wellsburg offer a more extensive health test with the idea that members may not have access to health care the rest of the year. The village board agreed with Trustee Jerzak’s idea and asked for prices for more extensive physicals. An official decision was tabled until next month when more information is known.
In the past, the Village of Wellsburg would give the Town of Elmira street brushes in gratitude for the free service of sweeping the village streets. Since Elmira has faithfully continued the service for years, Mayor Lewis suggested providing brushes for the street sweeper again. The board shared a similar sentiment as long as the service is not included in a contract with the Town of Ashland. If the service is not being paid for in some other form, the board will look into prices for street sweeper brushes to purchase for the Town of Emira.
Mayor Lewis brought up the condition of the fire department facilities. The mayor asked the board about hiring someone to clean the fire department. A discussion followed in which several residents attending mentioned first asking facility users and volunteers to clean up the department. Since the facilities have not been kept clean recently, the board still considered hiring someone to clean the public areas including the banquet hall, hallways, bathrooms, and garbage around the building. While agreeing to ask for occupants to clean up in general, the board plans to gather costs for hiring someone to clean the public areas.
The board scheduled a special meeting on April 28 at 6PM in order to conduct two public hearings and take action on a proposed local law and budget. The budget needs to be accepted before the first of May, entailing a special meeting before the end of April, and the local law for snow and ice removal will also be addressed at the same meeting.
Mayor Lewis concluded the general meeting by announcing that the Lowman Crossover bridge will be closed from April 26 until November of this year.
