NICHOLS — Nichols Town Supervisor Kevin Engelbert told department heads and board members that the town will be moving into an “over-conservative mood” amid the growing coronavirus concerns.
“I’m not one for hyperbole, but this coronavirus is still spreading and you all know how much we depend on Tioga Downs for our income,” Engelbert explained. “Right now, the last four weeks, they’ve set a record for how much (money) is being handled down there.”
Engelbert said at the week ending March 1, the casino had cleared $2 million during that timeframe.
“That’s the second time it’s ever been over $2 million, and that (other time) was two weeks before that,” he said.
“I think that’s a lot of people saying ‘I don’t want to go to the city; I don’t want to go where there’s a lot of people — I want to go someplace rural where there’s less of a chance (of getting sick),’” Engelbert said. “They are packing the house.”
But, Engelbert thought it perhaps inevitable that cases of the virus would spread into the area, noting all the colleges and universities in the region — Binghamton, Broome, Cornell, Corning, Elmira and Ithaca.
He also noted that New York State has the highest concentrations of the virus in the country.
“When that happens, they might just stay home and Tioga Downs might not have the income,” he said. “So, we’re going back to our conservative spending plan until we see this thing drop and this — I don’t want to say panic, but it’s almost to that point with the governor declaring a state of emergency and everything — I just don’t want to see us get into a position where we commit ourselves to a lot of money and end up not having that income.”
Engelbert said it’s “just a heads-up to temper your expectations for everything, because I want to come back into an over-conservative mood. Not because I think anything is going to happen here, or we’re going to have deaths or anything like that, but it’s just the way people react. The ‘herd mentality‘ — once it starts, it’s hard to stop it.”
Engelbert noted that the board’s second monthly meeting, slated for March 25, may be cancelled.
“If we don’t have much (business to discuss), I don’t see the point in bringing people out, and right now, I don’t think we’re going to have much,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.