TOWANDA — A public meeting to review the draft 2020 Bradford County Hazard Mitigation Plan will be conducted on September 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford County Progress Authority Building, Suite 2, located at 1 Elizabeth Street, Towanda, PA 18848.

Public participation in the hazard mitigation plan update process is very important. This meeting will review the sections of the draft 2020 Bradford County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update and identify a procedure for the public to provide comments on the draft plan.

