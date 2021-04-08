TOWANDA — A Bradford County jury found an Addison, New York man guilty on all counts Tuesday in connection with the sexual assault of a minor in Athens Township back in 2019.
Nicholas Loucks was found guilty of Sexual Assault (Felony 2), Statutory Sexual Assault (Felony 2), Aggravated Indecent Assault (lack of consent) (Felony 2), Aggravated Indecent Assault (minor less than 16 years of age) (Felony 2), Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor 1) and Corruption of Minors (Misdemeanor 1), according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.
The victim, now 16 years of age, testified that when she was 14 years of age Loucks sexually assaulted her at the Candlewood Suites Hotel in Athens Township on the night of May 11 to May 12, 2019.
“Loucks was the victim’s mother’s boyfriend at the time. The victim testified credibly and, at times, emotionally. The jury’s deliberations were quick,” a press release from the district attorney’s office said.
The victim’s mother, Hashly M. Callear, was charged with felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and criminal conspiracy, and a misdemeanor count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Callear pleaded guilty to felony endangering the welfare of children in November 2019, according to court documents, and was sentenced to a minimum 89 days and a maximum 18 months in jail.
According to police, the incident began when the 14-year-old victim arrived at the Athens Township police station on July 8 with relatives to report the alleged assault.
The victim told officers that the assault took place on May 11 at the Candlewood Inn and Suites on Elmira Street, said police.
The victim stated that Callear’s boyfriend, Loucks, assaulted her at the hotel, and she believed that Callear knew of the assault.
Screenshots of text messages exchanged between Loucks and the victim also illustrated that Loucks stated that he and Callear wanted to engage in a “threesome” with the victim.
When the victim attempted to alert relatives of the assault, Loucks allegedly disconnected the WiFi router to prevent the victim from making contact with the relatives, and refused to give out their address.
Subsequently, during a walk that lasted approximately four miles, the victim was able to make contact with the relatives and inform them of her whereabouts. The relatives then picked her up and later took her to the police station to make a report.
First Assistant District Attorney Brian Gallagher prosecuted the case to trial. Sgt. Keith Stackhouse, of the Athens Township Police Department, investigated the case and filed the charges in August 2019.
Loucks is scheduled to be sentenced on May 6.
