OWEGO — County legislators and Treasurer Jim McFadden this week discussed the still-uncertain revenue trends and the burden it may bear on the Tioga County budget as the COVID-19 shutdown continues.
While revenue forecasts range wildly, county officials are confident that consistent conservative spending has left fund balances with a solid reserve to weather the storm, though very careful budget decisions may hang in the future.
Currently, sales tax revenue predictions from the New York State Association of Counties suggest Tioga County could face a shortfall of $785,419 in a “not severe” scenario, or as much as $2.39 million if the shutdowns continue on.
Comparatively, Chemung and Broome counties could lose as much as $7 million and $16 million, respectively.
On the other hand, McFadden said some predictions suggest sales tax revenue may actually be up, because it is often paid in quarterly installments with potentially strong January and February figures this year.
“Someone jokingly said the amount of toilet paper sold in the first two weeks of March might actually drive up sales tax,” he said.
“So, this is just a really rough estimate, (with) held back consumer confidence and how long this shut down it going to be — could be 10 percent, could be worse,” McFadden said, adding that consumer spending may take a while to rebound. “Especially when folks reflect on how their 401K and IRA are getting beat up pretty good.”
NYSAC provides week-by-week updates to counties as they go through the small print of the state budget to see how it may affect counties and local governments.
A new budget change will pull more funds from counties.
“This is a new thing that the governor has created — he’s referring to it as the Fiscally Distressed Hospital and Nursing Home Pool —where he wants to set aside $50 million (from sales tax revenue) for the next two years,” McFadden explained.
“For the next two years, (Gov. Andrew Cuomo) wants to steal about $300,000 from us for that,” McFadden continued. “So, he’s going to withhold $150,000 in our sales tax some time this year … like he did with our AIM (Aid and Incentive to Municipalities) funding and then they’re going to intercept the $270,000 in AIM funding next December.”
“(Cuomo) has gotten permission from the state legislature that over the next three to six months, if the revenue simply doesn’t come in, whether it’s sales tax or state income tax for that matter, as the revenue dries up in Albany, he’s got permission to look at (expenses, revenue and aid) on a monthly or quarterly basis,” McFadden said. “Then, he’ll withhold 15 or 20 percent or whatever he doesn’t have from any form of our state aid — whether its school districts, DSS claims or casino money — which was reclassified as state aid — and of course sales tax and grants, for that matter.”
“So, as long as it goes on, with the economy being shut down, we could also see not just a loss of anticipated sales tax, but also state aid claims,” McFadden explained.
Cuomo has said if the economy bounces back and funding is close to what was anticipated, the state aid could be replenished.
“The takeaway that I got from this information is that I’m glad we have a nice healthy fund balance,” said Legislator Loretta Sullivan. “There’s so many unknowns that I think we have to be as cautious as we can with our spending.”
County documents show a total fund balance of over $27.28 million.
Noting little wiggle room in discretionary spending in the county budget, Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey said “I think we will have to be very cautious with our spending because we really don’t know what the economy is going to go — I expect it will be a slow start and build as we move forward. I base this only on what I believe, and not on facts.”
“We do have a good fund balance and I believe that will carry us through but we need to be very conservative in spending,” Sauerbrey said. “This is not new to us, and this is why we have a fund balance, because we are careful.”
McFadden also noted that there is word of another Congressional stimulus bill currently in discussion, part of which could include funds to help replace lost state or federal aid.
