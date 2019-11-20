ATHENS — The latest report card for Pennsylvania school districts is out and the Athens Area School District has made a drastic jump over the last five years.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s School Performance Profile scores, Athens has gone from a 58.2 in 2014-2015 to 71 in 2018-19, which is a jump of 12.8 points.
Over the four-year span — from 2015-16 to 2018-19 school years — released in the most recent report, Athens has jumped 9.8 points. That has brought the school district from last among the Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga County schools to second behind Towanda (74.2).
“We are extremely pleased with the dedication and effort of the faculty and staff at the Athens Area High School, as we have taken our high school from last in the Bradford/Sullivan/Tioga (County) area in the 2015-2016 school year to second in the 2018-2019 school year,” Athens High School Principal Corey Mosher said in a press release.
SPP scores are based heavily on test scores; 40 percent of the score is dependent upon proficiency rates with another 40 percent determined by academic growth.
Graduation, attendance and promotion rates, along with the number of Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and college credit courses, and PSAT participation are worth 10 percent, and the remaining 10 percent is awarded based on how schools close achievement gaps.
The scores are based on a scale of up to 100 points, with the possibility of seven additional points. The bonus points can be acquired based on factors such as the percent of students who score proficient on the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment and Keystone exams as well as industry-based tests for career and technical education or the number of students who score a three or above on Advanced Placement tests.
Mosher credited the jump in scores to changes made at the high school.
“We implemented many changes, including curriculum changes, instructional delivery changes, an increase in professional development for all staff centered around how people learn and a focus on using data to make instructional decisions,” Mosher said.
The school district also took time to learn from other successful districts, according to the press release.
“We spent time outside of our school district visiting other districts and learning best practices and strategies that were positively affecting student learning,” Mosher said. “That created a desire within our building and staff to be a model high school that implements best practice and in which other school districts want to come, visit us, and see the great things we are doing within the school and classroom that impact student learning.”
Mosher praised his staff for the improvements made over the past five years.
“We are very proud of our staff and commend them for their efforts,” he said. “We often use the phrase in the high school “from good to great” as we strive to improve each and every year as we help develop our future young leaders and graduates that can compete in an ever-changing global economy.”
NOTES: When it comes to other scores in the school district, SRU Elementary leads the way at 85.4, while Harlan Rowe Middle School is at 71.5 and Lynch-Bustin Elementary stands at 68.2 ... According to the latest report, Sayre High School’s scores have gone from 64.3 in 2015-16 down to 56.5 in 2018-19. Snyder Elementary score last school year was 74.9 ... Northeast Bradford High School (70.9), Wellsboro (70.6) and Wyalusing (69.2) round out the top five among local schools in the 2018-19 school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.