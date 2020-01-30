Randy LeForge to Morgan T. Simonds of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $68,900.
Todd C. Vandemark and Megan N. Vandemark to Christopher P. Reid and Valerie L. Reid of Wyalusing for property in Terry Township for $147,300.
Nicole Chilson and Brian Towner to Ryan Smith of Rome for property in Rome Township for $10,000.
Margaret E. Roof Estate and Michael E. Roof Executor to Robyn Lynn Roof Maghamez of Wysox for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Margaret E. Roof Estate and Michael E. Roof Executor to MME Roof Family of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Milton E. Sherman and Karen E. Sherman to Clint Sherman of Troy for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Leslie W. Miller Jr. and Kim A. Miller to Shelby J. West, Deborah B. West and Kevin J. West of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $50,000.
Philip F. Hall and Joyce P. Hall to Randall S. Morstatt and Keith A. Morstatt of Macungie, Pennsylvania, for property in Sheshequin Township for $40,000.
Charles J. Benninger Trustee and Charles J. Benninger Revocable Trust to Gretta Robbins of Laceyville for property in Tuscarora Township for $30,000.
Susan D. Boardman to Briar Ridge Sportsman Club of Rome for property in Windham Township for $100,000.
Amish Parochial School of Bradford County, Leroy L. Mast Jr. Trustee and Bradford County Amish Parochial School to Rudy A. Yoder of Warren Center for property in Pike Township for $30,000.
Cecile Schrader to Mackenzie E. Sullivan and Kyle R. Thomas of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $201,400.
James F. Smith to David A. Burgess, Susan J. Burgess, Aloysius V. Curtin, Betty S. Curtin, Mark H. Hummel and Connie F. Hummel of Wyalusing for property in Terry Township for $160,000.
Lola J. Stephens to Vernon D. McKee and Sharon A. McKee of Little Meadows for property in Warren Township for $280,000.
