TIOGA CENTER — During the Tioga Central School District’s board of education meeting on Wednesday, High School Principal Josh Roe discussed the seniors’ end-of-year events.
The high school held its annual senior picnic and parade, which Roe said was a success despite some adverse weather.
“We set all up for it outside, and then it downpoured for 35 minutes,” said Roe, who thanked Dave VanDusen and his crew in transportation for helping move things under the pavilion in the middle school.
“We were able to eat, stay out of the rain, and then the sun came out,” said Roe. “The kids were able to enjoy the rest of the day.”
Roe also noted how nice it was to see the seniors walk through the elementary and middle schools during the parade.
“Kids don’t think much about it before they start it, but by the end of it they are pretty proud to walk through that,” said Roe.
Of the dozen or so seniors that Roe originally had concerns about them meeting the requirements to graduate, he said there are only two or three that still have work to make up.
“We’re giving them every opportunity to do so over the next seven days,” said Roe.
According to Interim Superintendent Scot Taylor, Tioga will be ending its school year with just under six percent of students learning remotely.
“I thought that led to a lot of the success we’ve seen in the classroom,” said Taylor.
Taylor went on to show his appreciation for being able to serve the school again as interim superintendent.
“I just want to take this opportunity to thank you folks for the opportunity to have worked with this school again,” said Taylor. “It was a great experience in kind of an odd time.”
A correspondence was sent to Taylor and the board from Dave VanDusen to make them aware of his intent to retire during the 2021-22 school year.
“He has not established the actual date of his retirement yet, but I do know he has worked closely with Mr. Roe in terms of working out a plan of succession,” said Taylor.
Taylor went on to commend VanDusen for his work in the school’s transportation department.
“Some highlights, I think, in working with him was the efforts he put forth when we had the 2011 flood,” said Taylor. “His knowledge and experience were extremely beneficial in helping the district work through some very difficult times.”
The board accepted VanDusen’s letter of intent and awaits his next letter with more specific dates and details.
Tioga’s senior awards night will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the school’s auditorium. Roe said that two guests per senior will be allowed to attend.
Graduation will be held on Friday, June 25 on the school’s football field, starting at 7 p.m.
