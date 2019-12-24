OWEGO — New York State recently announced the 2019 regional economic development council awards, which praise the Southern Tier for top performance in securing economic development funds.
Within the Southern Tier, nearly $90 million was awarded to 109 projects.
Within that region, Tioga County ranked fourth out of the eight counties.
“I am pleased by the Southern Tier Top Performer designation by the Governor’s office,” said county Economic Development and Planning Director LeeAnn Tinney. “It has been a few years since we have received this title; the regional council has been working hard to get us back to the top.”
“These efforts have clearly been recognized at the state level as evidenced by the Southern Tier receiving the highest award across the state,” Tinney continued. “Even though the Tioga County specific awards were not all that we hoped for, we still fared well with just shy of $4 million being awarded.”
In total, Tioga County officials had requested over $6 million in funds and were awarded just over $3.8 million.
Below are the awards received for projects within the county.
In Tioga County, Waterman Conservation Center was awarded $330,000 to install porous pavement, a green roof, a wetland and bioretention.
Midwestern Pet Foods will use $118,000 to renovate and equip an existing facility to increase efficiency and meet continued demand for their products.
A new facility, The Neighborhood Depot, will utilize $424,000 to bring several local non-profit organizations under one roof to promote shared services, reduce overhead costs, and promote collaboration. It will also serve as an emergency response center.
Additionally, $250,000 will assist the renovation of mixed-use properties in the downtown area of the Village of Owego — particularly on North Avenue.
The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District will utilize $30,000 to complete an engineering design report for a failing culvert on Fox Road in the Town of Owego. The goal of the project will be to improve the water quality of Apalachin Creek.
The Town of Owego will utilize $500,000 to construct a salt storage facility adjacent to the existing Town Hall to protect its currently exposed salt pile. This structure will help prevent salt from entering a primary aquifer.
The Village of Owego will utilize $30,000 to complete an engineering report that recommends projects that will improve performance at its wastewater treatment plant by reducing inflow and infiltration in the sanitary sewer collection system.
The largest award, in the amount of $2.14 million, will go toward water pollution control in the Town of Owego.
State documents note that the town will upgrade its water plant to significantly reduce phosphorous and nitrogen levels to protect water quality in general, and the sewage collection system in particular.
Funding awards for Southern Tier counties are ranked as follows from highest to lowest award amounts: Tompkins, $13,805,275; Steuben, $11,727,952; Broome, $9,188,707; Tioga, $3,830,000; Delaware, $3,119,389; Chemung, $3,021,925; Chenango, $1,600,000; and Schuyler, $1,275,000.
Statewide, the regions ranked by award amount are listed as follows: Southern Tier, $88.9 million; Long Island, $87.9 million; central N.Y., $86.2 million; capital region, $84.1 million; Mohawk Valley, $82.7 million; North Country, $67.9 million; Western N.Y., $67 million; New York City, $66.3 million; Mid Hudson, $65.8 million; and Finger Lakes, $64.4 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.