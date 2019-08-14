WAVERLY — Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt on Tuesday released his police activity report for the month of July for the village board of trustees to review. Last month, officers responded to 462 calls for service — including 42 criminal complaints and 415 non-criminal complaints — and made 27 arrests. The arrests were broken down as follows:
• Five for an arrest warrant.
• Three for second-degree harassment.
• Two each for acting in a manner injuring a child, criminal contempt, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.
• One each for allowing a dog to run at large, criminal mischief, obstruction of breathing, criminal possession of a weapon, criminally using drug paraphernalia, licensing of dogs, menacing with a weapon, petit larceny, resisting arrest, unlawful dealing of fireworks, and willful violations of a landlord/tenant.
Additionally, officers issued 37 vehicle and traffic violations and assisted 38 other police forces or agencies.
In other department news, Gelatt highlighted a couple of events that officers participated in last month that focused on community safety.
“On July 23, our agency, along with the New York State Police and Greater Valley EMS, participated in the Waverly Recreation Public Safety Day,” he said. “Recreation participants were treated to demonstrations by all three agencies and a very special K-9 demonstration by the New York State Police.
“On July 24, our department visited the Waverly High School and presented to two drivers’ education classes,” the police chief continued. “Topics discussed were distracted driving, impaired driving and the steps to follow if you are involved in a motor vehicle accident.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.