CORNING — With the news that Corning Community College is in the process of eliminating seven programs and the seven professors associated with them, the faculty union is in the process of assessing their options.
Ryan Hersha, president of the Professional Educators of Corning Community College which is itself affiliated with New York State United Teachers, said that the union is not prepared to say whether or not they will challenge the layoffs.
“I am not prepared to answer that question, we need to take a closer look at that. I will say that the decision making process that led to these announced cuts really cut faculty out of the loop, including the faculty governance system, the faculty union and many of the faculty who would have the most to continbcute to theses discussions about these programs,” Hersha said.
Despite attempts at contacting Corning Community College for comment, multiple phone calls, emails and texts went unanswered. In a statement previously released to local media outlets Corning Community College states, “The decision to close the identified programs was made after careful review and analysis”.
Hersha said that the last thing the layoffs appear to have been was a process that included careful review and analysis.
“I think it violates common sense to make these rash decisions, eliminating these programs without a thorough information based process, and we are going to insist that a better process takes place in the very near future,” Hersha said.
While saying that seven programs are being affected, Hersha said he didn’t want to say which ones were being cut yet as the college was still in the process of informing those affected.
“Of course our concern is for our faculty members who are receiving this shocking news, but we are also very concerned about the effects on the communities — these programs belong to the communities,” Hersha said.
He added that while seven professors doesn’t sound like much, those positions represent 10 percent of the full time teaching staff at Corning.
“We were not consulted and we have serious concerns about the lack of an open, deliberative process leading to the announcement of these cuts. That said, we are committed to ensuring that there is an open, deliberative process, including faculty, students and the community to discuss the future of these programs so we can have outcomes that make sense for everyone,” Hersha said.
He went on to say that the impact of one teacher at Corning has a value to Chemung, Steuben and Schuyler Counties that can’t be measured.
“One faculty member makes a huge difference in the lives of a student, not only for the students and community but also the basic day to day workings of the institutions. Teachers rely on one another for many things, committee service, curriculum development etc. Even losing one faculty member would be a huge blow. We need more full time faculty at the college not fewer,” Hersha said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.