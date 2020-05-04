TOWANDA — While some Pennsylvania businesses that were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to get back to work on Friday, barber shops, beauty salons and similar businesses will still be closed.
A group of people, including some workers and business owners in what Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan calls the personal care services field, traveled to the Bradford County Courthouse on Saturday to protest the governor’s plan.
One of those protestors, Aleah Christoferson of Aleah’s Salon and Barbershop in Sayre, said they believe these and other forced closures are an overreach by Wolf that violates their constitutional rights.
“He has definitely not been supportive or sympathetic in any way,” she said. “I don’t know one single small business owner who has been able to receive unemployment. I don’t know one small business owner locally who has received a grant from the SBA (Small Business Administration).”
“All of us here, we’ve had trouble providing for our households, our children,” she added. “And small business owners have dual burdens — we have to support a household as well as support a storefront. All of those expenses don’t go away just because the store is closed. We’re still paying utilities, insurance, rent or mortgage, car payment. Nothing stops just because we stop.”
In addition to Saturday’s protest, many of them have tried writing to their representatives. Christoferson said she’s even getting ready to write to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, although she is unsure about whether it will have any impact.
She is also doubtful about any attempt to contact Wolf given what she’s heard about his unresponsiveness, even with legislators.
“Our professions — hair stylists, barbers, nail techs, aestheticians — we are trained as part of our licensure in sanitation and infection control, blood borne pathogens,” she said. “We use a hospital grade disinfectant. We have control of our working environment. We can work one person at a time, one client at a time, and nobody is forced to receive a haircut or any service.”
Commissioner Doug McLinko, who was at the protest Saturday, said he supports them completely.
“This is not what our forefathers intended,” he said. “I get it that we need to be safe, I get it that we need to do our civic duty, but to have a heavy-handed government tell us what we need to do and threaten police action, I think people need to stop and really listen to what’s going on here.”
The salon industry and similar businesses were a focus of some of the questioning during Saturday’s livestreamed briefing with Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.
She explained that the decision to keep these businesses closed was due to the close proximity of these workers with their clients for what can be an extended period of time.
“Even if people are wearing a mask … it’s not 100%,” said Levine. “If your with someone in close contact for a period of time, perhaps 10 minutes or more, then this virus can be transmitted.”
“We don’t want to treat anybody unfairly — we don’t feel they’re being treated unfairly,” Levine continued, “but it is very challenging and difficult, and the governor and I have spoken about the challenges that Pennsylvanians have faced who have had to stay home, who aren’t working. It’s very challenging. However, we are dealing with an extremely contagious virus and a very dangerous virus, and a global pandemic, so we have to take care of the public safety.”
McLinko highlighted the challenges other industries, such as agricultural, are facing during this time, and hoped this isn’t “the new normal” the state has been talking about after COVID-19 restrictions are completely relaxed.
“It’s time to get back to work,” he said.
