Sayre Area School District to debut new website in January

SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District will soon have a new website to keep the community up to date on all things happening in the district.
The school board voted to approve the hiring of Kelly Schweiger to build the new website for the cost of $500 during a virtual meeting on Monday night.
Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio showed off the new website to the school board members during the meeting.
“We had discussed this back in the summer and Mrs. Schweiger, who works as a secretary for us in the high school building, has begun to construct and has almost finalized (the new website),” Daloisio said.
Daloisio told the board that the new site would go live when students return from Christmas break on Jan. 4.
“She has a few more things to build ... but for the most part, I would say it’s 96 percent ready to roll. She did a lot of the building ahead of time ... She put a lot of hours into it,” Daloisio said.
“That looks really awesome. It looks like she did a really great job with that,” School Board President Pete Quattrini added.
Morning Times to live stream Sayre High School Christmas concert
The annual Sayre High School Christmas Concert featuring the junior high and high school bands and choruses will take place tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Each participating student will receive two tickets, but other than that the public will not be allowed in the auditorium.
The Morning Times will be live streaming the concert at www.morning-times.com. You will also find the link to the concert live stream on the Morning Times’ Facebook page. You do not need a subscription to watch the live stream.
