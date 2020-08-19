The Humane Society of the United States and the Humane Society Legislative Fund has presented U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) with the Pennsylvania 2019 Legislator of the Year Award for his efforts to protect animals and beyond by sponsoring the Prevent Animal Cruelty and Torture Act.
“I’m honored to receive the HSUS Pennsylvania Legislator of the Year award,” said Toomey. “The Humane Society of the United States is a great partner and played an integral role in the multi-year fight to get the landmark PACT Act across the goal line.”
“Pennsylvania animal advocates have good reason to be proud that U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey led the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act in the U.S. Senate and we are pleased to honor him with this award. Thanks to his persistence and leadership on seeing this bill through, animal cruelty is recognized as the serious crime that it is,” said Kristen Tullo, the HSUS Pennsylvania state director.
The PACT Act was landmark legislation that outlaws a heinous form of animal abuse known as “crushing,” where deranged individuals maim and torture animals.
It was signed into law in November 2019.
