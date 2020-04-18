OWEGO — Officials reported the second death due to complications from COVID-19 in Tioga County in a press release issued on Friday.
There are 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County, with the first death being reported on Wednesday.
There are 71 individuals in mandatory quarantine, and two are under precautionary quarantine.
Fifteen Tioga County residents have recovered from the virus, and 14 others are awaiting the results of a test.
Chemung County has 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus, most of which are in the City of Elmora, where there are 17, according to data from the county.
Two people in Chemung County are confirmed to be hospitalized, 23 people have recovered, and one death has been reported.
There are 99 tests pending in the county.
New York has reported over 220,000 positive cases and over 17,000 deaths from COVID-19.
In Pennsylvania, Bradford County has 20 reported confirmed cases, according to the State Department of Health. The county also reported its first death from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The Department of Health has confirmed over 29,400 cases and 756 deaths in Pennsylvania.
