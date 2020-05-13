The COVID-19 pandemic has changed life for all Americans — and that includes high school seniors who were looking forward to celebrating their graduation with family and friends in June.
While every school district in the area is trying to figure out a way to let the Class of 2020 enjoy their graduation, one local business has made sure this year’s seniors are celebrated by the community.
Gary Murrelle, of Joe Murrelle Press, Inc., reached out to the Athens and Sayre School Districts to see if they would want banners of each member of the Class of 2020 produced to be displayed in the community.
“I saw some different (signs), and obviously the yard signs, and I got talking to (Athens teachers) Denise Bresser and Lori Pruyne and they told (Athens High School Principal) Corey Mosher,” Murrelle said on how the process got started. “Corey called me right up and he said ‘that’s a great idea.’”
Murrelle began producing large banners featuring each Athens senior’s picture and name. Once they were finished, the school district hung the signs along Pennsylvania Ave. next to Alumni Stadium.
“So excited to partner with Murrelle Printing to bring these cap and gown photos to PA AVENUE,” a post on the Athens Area High School Facebook page said. “Seniors, you are all very special and have left your mark on AASD. We hope you enjoy these banners every time you drive down PA Ave. and they will be a keepsake to take with you after graduation.”
Once he was finished with the Athens banners, Murrelle reached out to Sayre and started working on honoring the SHS Class of 2020. The Sayre banners should be going up on display in the near future.
Murrelle explained that the graduation banner project wasn’t about making money, it was all about helping the Class of 2020 enjoy their final weeks of high school even during a pandemic.
“(I wanted to do this) for the kids,” he said.
Murrelle said the reaction from the Valley community has been tremendous.
“Everybody loves them. I got a bunch of text messages and a lot of positive feedback,” Murrelle said.
