Child pornography
MONROETON — Two Monroeton men are facing several felony charges following an incident that occurred in Monroeton Borough on June 17.
According to state police, Samuel Peter Hay, 21, and Damien Daniel Thurston, 19, were each charged with felony counts of videotaping sexual acts of a victim under the age of 18, unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination of videotapes, sexual abuse of children and a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.
Police said the two men were charged after they allegedly filmed themselves engaging in sexual acts with a 17-year-old girl.
Hay was remanded to jail in lieu of $25,000 straight bail, while Thurston was sent to jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. Both men are scheduled to appear in court on July 17 for preliminary hearings.
Retail theft
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Elmira woman is facing charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property for an incident that occurred on June 28 at the Elmira Street Walmart.
According to Athens Township police, Jessica Lynn Parker was charged after she allegedly tried to steal a CD valued at $5 from the store.
Parker was issued a summons to appear in court on Aug. 13.
Drug charges
The following individuals are facing drug charges from Valley police:
• Billy Eugene Parsons, 29, of Towanda was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after he was discovered passed out in a vehicle on McKinney Hill Road in Athens Township on July 3 with drug-related items.
Parsons was arraigned and remanded to jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 16.
• Chelsea Morgan Cole, 34, homeless, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while operating privilege was suspended or revoked.
According to Athens Borough police, Cole was charged after multiple drug-related items were found in her vehicle following a traffic stop on South Main Street in Athens Borough on June 22.
Cole was arraigned and sent to jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 16.
