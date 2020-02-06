SAYRE — Guthrie needs new blood — literally.
The health care system is teaming up with the American Red Cross to make sure its critical need for blood during the winter and spring seasons are met by hosting a two-day blood drive in the Patterson Auditorium next to the Robert Packer Hospital next week.
Specifically, the blood drive will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Feb. 10, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11.
According to Red Cross Blood Services Communications Manager Alana Mauger, the entire process takes only about an hour.
“There’s no substitute for donated blood,” she said. “It’s massively important for cancer patients, victims of accidents and those in critical conditions.”
Guthrie’s Dr. Philip Lowry said blood transfusions are lifesaving measures, and one person can donate enough blood to help three people.
“We’re very blessed to live in a community that has so many that already give blood, but we always need more,” he said. “And the job that the Red Cross does — collecting, processing and distributing — is a huge job that we can’t do on our own.”
Cancer patient Michele Mayer added that she recently received her first blood transfusion as part of her treatment — and it’s made a big difference in how she feels.
“It’s really helped with my energy,” she said. “It lets me be able to have the energy and ability to do the things I want to do and be a part of my daily life. We rely on new blood, and delays are detrimental to the process of our treatment.”
Mauger said next week’s blood drives will also have food and refreshments available to donors.
