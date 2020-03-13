CHEMUNG — Chemung Town Supervisor George Richter addressed local concerns over the coronavirus — both prior to the Chemung Town Council meeting Wednesday night and during it as well.
Speaking prior to the meeting to about 15 local residents in the audience, Richter said he expects the coronavirus to blow over soon.
“MSRA oh my God, swine flu is going to wipe us out, SARS oh my God, that was going to be a big disaster, then of course last year something as simple as measles. There are others that come along and I am confident that in a short period of time this will be equally forgotten as the others,” Richter said prior to the meeting.
Richter again addressed the COVID-19 towards the end of the meeting as well, saying that roughly 21,000 people died of the flu in previous years with some years as high as 30,000.
“One last thing I find interesting, you have to fish around to get news, I think we are now up to 1,000 cases diagnosed, what is hard to find though is the number of who had been through this thing and recovered, that doesn’t fit the news cycle I guess,” Richter said.
As of Wednesday, March 11, there were 115,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world resulting in roughly 4,000 deaths. Currently it is estimated that COVID-19, which is a novel coronavirus believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, has a mortality rate of roughly 2 percent.
Experts have previously been reported as saying that the mortality rate for influenza, or the flu, is .1 percent. As it stands, the World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic resulting in President Donald Trump suspending travel to Europe, with the exception of the United Kingdom despite COVID-19 being confirmed there, and the suspension of most major sports leagues, the NCAA basketball tournament and wrestling championships.
“I encourage people to live their lives with caution, the county has directives and protocols in place. We are not looking to overreact or overreach here and keep doing business as usual, and if old folks like me catch the coronavirus, you can say ‘See, George you were wrong,’” Richter said prior to the meeting.
Also during the meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve a resolution formally opposing the adoption of the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act into state law as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed 2020 budget.
Richter, who has spoken on the matter before the Chemung County Legislature, has already made his position publicly known.
“Gov. Cuomo has already made it clear of his disdain for local municipalities, saying that there are too many of us and we are the reason he isn’t accomplishing his goals fast enough,” Richter said.
Richter argued that if passed, Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act would circumvent local municipality oversight of development of local land as it pertains to large scale renewable energy projects.
Along with stating his strong objection to the law and his intention to continue his campaign to inform the public and local municipalities throughout the Southern Tier, Richter said the town will also pursue legal options.
“It may not achieve what we want, but it will at least add to their bureaucracy,” Richter said.
After the meeting, Richter said that there is currently no budget or estimate as to how much any potential legal council or legal action could cost the town.
“We wouldn’t be alone in this action, there will be others. That being said it could cost anywhere from $100 to $10,000, hopefully it’s the lower,” Richter said.
Richter also broached the idea of passing a local law dictating environmental restrictions as it specifically relates to what he says are toxic chemicals given off by solar panels.
“We can’t pass laws that are less restrictive than state law, but we can pass laws that are more restrictive,” Richter said.
Richter added that he has already heard from the governor’s office regarding his work to inform the public on the issue.
“Gov. Cuomo’s office must have a Google Alert set up because when a previous story (in the Sayre Morning Times) was printed I got a call from the governor’s office trying to educate and correct me,” Richter said.
