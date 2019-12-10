Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently pleaded guilty and were sentenced in Bradford County Magisterial District Courts:

Sean Patterson, 24, Monroeton, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Fred Wheaton to the offense of Possession of a small amount of Marijuana, a misdemeanor and was sentenced to a fine of $250.00, plus court costs. Trooper Douglas Jennings of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Patterson for the offense on Sept. 16, 2019, following investigation of a traffic violation that occurred in Orwell Township.

Quentin Wilcox, Waverly, New York, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a fine of $300.00, plus court costs. Officer Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Wilcox for the offense on Aug. 9, 2019, following investigation of a possession of a controlled substance that occurred in Athens Borough.

Joshua Teeter, 26, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Disorderly Conduct, a summary offense, and was sentenced to a fine of $250.00, plus court costs. Officer George Nichols of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Teeter for the offense on Sept. 14, 2019, following investigation of a disorderly conduct that occurred in Sayre Borough.

Austin Schoonover, 25, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Todd Carr to the offense of Harassment, a summary offense, and was sentenced to $100.00 fines, plus court costs. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Schoonover for the offense on May 22, 2019, following investigation of a domestic incident that occurred in MonroeTownship.

