New and improved map of Susquehanna River available

TOWANDA — A new water trail map is available for the upper north branch of the Susquehanna River, an area that includes the Pennsylvania portion of the river near Great Bend and the length between Sayre and Berwick. The map also extends farther down the river to Sunbury.
Produced by the Endless Mountain Heritage Region, the maps are available for purchase at the EMHR offices in Towanda. They are also stocked at Endless Mountain Outfitters in Sugar Run, Susquehanna Kayak and Canoe Rental in Falls, Five Mountain Outfitters in Shickshinny, the Endless Mountain Visitor’s Center in Tunkhannock, and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency in Towanda.
Cain Chamberlin, executive director for the EMHR, said the organization has been planning an updated map since he took on his current position in 2018.
“This map was originally done in like — oh gosh — I think our records indicate it was around 2009,” said Chamberlin. “It needed a lot of updates.”
The new maps were partially funded by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, while the information included was collected from the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership as well as EMHR water trail managers.
“We have five (trail managers) along our section of the river,” said Chamberlin.
The map contains a vast amount of information, with many infographics, making it a valuable resource for all sorts of outdoors people and adventurers.
“It gives all the access points so it’s not only a good guide for paddlers, but also anglers,” said Chamberlin.
He went on to say that the map also shows several parks and historic sites along the riverside, as well as information about the ecology of the river.
According to a press release from the EMHR, a “custom waterproof paper” was used to make the new maps.
Chamberlin said the proceeds from the sale of the maps will “make up for funding,” and any profits gained will go toward the launching of merchandise for the organization and well as their grants program.
To learn more about the EMHR, order a map online, or download a digital PDF version of the map, visit www.emheritage.org.
