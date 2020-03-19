ELMIRA — Arnot Health on Tuesday released the following statement:
“As the situation surrounding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) continues to evolve, Arnot Health is taking additional steps to ensure its capacity to fulfill our critical role in responding to the rapidly escalating COVID-19 situation in our state.
“Despite no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chemung County to date, today’s count of confirmed cases in New York State is currently approaching 1,400. With the pace of the pandemic’s spread increasing, especially in NYS, Arnot Health has made the decision to suspend all elective surgical procedures, effective immediately.
“This action is being taken to preserve Arnot Health’s resources to respond to a potential influx of patients and reflects the current guidance from State, Local and Federal officials. Because the COVID-19 virus situation remains fluid, Arnot Health is unable to provide our elective surgical patients with a rescheduled date at this time, but they are being notified that they will be contacted in May for a status update.
“In addition, effective Thursday, March 19, Arnot Health will suspend visitation to all of its hospitals (Arnot Ogden Medical Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital). Additional details for NICU, Maternity, and Pediatric Unit visitation at Arnot Ogden Medical Center — as well as accommodations for end of life situations — will be provided tomorrow.
“Arnot Health is making these very difficult decisions to limit potential exposure to COVID-19 and to safeguard and preserve its physical and personnel resources, should it be called to respond to any surge in patient need in the days ahead.”
