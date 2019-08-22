SAYRE — Johnson City resident Gary Crandall has no memory of what happened after he passed out and crashed to the floor due to a heart attack at the blackjack table in Tioga Downs Casino on the evening of Aug. 9.
But thanks to the quick reaction of a Tioga Downs employee who happened to be a 10-year veteran of the Elmira Heights Fire Department, he’ll be able to shoot for 21 on the tables again.
Steven Green’s training and experience at the fire department kicked into gear when he heard the crash while he was supervising the poker tables at the casino.
“I immediately checked for a pulse and found that (Crandall) didn’t have one, and began administering CPR,” he said. “My only focus at the time was to get his heart going again and revive him.”
“I was dead for almost five minutes,” Crandall said. “I’m sure it was quite a sight to see for everyone who saw it, but I don’t remember anything.”
Green soon revived Crandall with the help of an AED machine — more commonly known as a defibrillator.
“I’m just so thankful for all the people that were there, and that Steve was there, and knew how to use the defibrillator,” Crandall said. “Not many people die for five minutes and live to tell about it.”
Robert Packer Hospital Emergency Physician Dr. Beth Linkenheil said Crandall was fortunate that his heart attack occurred in a public place with quick access to an AED, especially since his wife was out of town that day.
“We were able to get the heads up that he would be coming in after suffering a heart attack, and we were able to mobilize our cath-lab, which is our specialized team for blocked vessels, and undergo that process sooner,” she said. “So he really won the jackpot. He was in an ideal system in a worst-case scenario.”
Crandall was transported to RPH, where surgeons regulated his heartbeat and put three stints and a pacemaker into his system.
“I can’t thank everyone enough, from the hospital staff and especially to Steve for saving my life,” he said. “I had chips on the table, but I also won in life.”
Crandall also took his second chance at life as an opportunity to urge local businesses to have defibrillators on hand and at least one person trained to use them.
“You just never know,” he said. “I didn’t have any heart problems before that night, so yeah — I definitely think businesses should have them. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t there.”
Green noted that it was the first time he had to use his life-saving skills outside of the fire department.
“I was just in the right place at the right time,” he said. “And it was definitely very emotional for me to have that kind of profound effect on someone’s life.”
