SAYRE — After a cumulative 20 years of shepherding the Catholic community in the Valley, Father Andrew Hvozdovic will be leaving the area on Wednesday, Aug. 11 to take on a new assignment from Bishop Joseph Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton.
A reception will be held directly after the 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday, August 7 in the church basement, which parish council member Marisa Hudak says will give all parishioners “an opportunity to give (Father Andrew) well-wishes.”
Father Andrew’s new assignment will be at Gate of Heaven Church in Dallas, and Our Lady of Victory in Harveys Lake. He noted that only five miles separate the two churches, but they are separate communities.
The move to the “back mountain of the Wyoming Valley” will bring Father Andrew much closer to his hometown of Wilkes-Barre and his family still there.
“I will only be twenty minutes from my mom,” Father Andrew said. “I (also) have a brother and sister-in-law and nephew that live just two blocks away from my mom.”
“It’s exciting in one way, sad in another,” he continued, “to be leaving a community that I really feel is my home.”
Father Andrew is taking the change with humble obedience, which he noted is a promise made by Catholic clergy.
“When a priest is ordained in the Catholic Church, we take promises with the bishop,” said Father Andrew. “One of the promises is that we take a promise of obedience.”
“Now obedience, of course, varies in many different circumstances, but in this case it’s obedience to however the bishop feels the individual can best serve the needs of the people within the Diocese of Scranton,” he continued, noting that the diocese covers a total of 11 counties and 18,000 square miles.
Father Andrew considers himself a “re-tread” in the Valley, because he has served the community in two separate points in his 33 years as a priest.
He was first ordained in 1987, at which time he was sent to serve the parishioners of Sayre as an assistant. In 1991, he was transferred elsewhere in the diocese, but was assigned back to Sayre in 2005 — he has been helping lead the Catholic community in the Valley ever since.
According to Father Andrew, these types of transfers are common and are decided by assessing both the strengths of the clergy and the needs of the communities.
“Every year there’s cycles of changes within the diocese,” he said. “We’re told that what they basically judge it on is our abilities. Our accomplishments in the past, what skills and traits we might have — because everybody’s different, thank God we’re all individual — and there might be a certain need in a specific community.”
When Father Andrew was directed back to Sayre in 2005 by then-bishop Joseph Martino, the Epiphany School played a large role in the decision.
“At the time they really wanted the Catholic school to continue to thrive,” said Father Andrew. “Not that the pastor here wasn’t doing a good job with it, but (it was) time for a change, get new blood, new insights and ways of doing things.”
The reason Father Andrew was specifically chosen at the time was because he was and is very “pro-Catholic school.”
“They knew that I’m a product of Catholic education my whole life — grade school, high school, college, obviously seminary, (and) graduate school,” said Father Andrew. “They felt that was one of the main reasons why I was assigned back to the Valley.”
When he thought back on his time in the Valley as well as other parishes within the diocese, Father Andrew noted the “drastic difference” that a Catholic school makes for a Catholic community.
“I was pastor of a very small parish in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, outside of Williamsport, for nine years,” said Father Andrew. “That was my first parish assignment without a school connected to the church ... it makes a world of a difference.”
“Because the youth are there, the kids are in school everyday, they participate in the life of the parish,” he continued. “Not that kids in public school don’t, because of course we do have programs for them as well, but it’s just not the same feel.”
Father Andrew said that even though assisting in the oversight of the school might add an extra responsibilities on top of his pastoral duties, his time in the school has given him some of his fondest memories.
“The greatest joys in the world are when I walk into that school every day at Epiphany and all the kids from pre-k3 all the way up to sixth-grade now (saying) ‘hi Father Andy, hi Father Andy,’ and at the end of the day ‘have a good day Father Andy’ as they’re all leaving.”
Father Andrew also credits his own Catholic education as what inspired him to enter the ministry.
“You kind of look up to the priests when you’re a young boy going through school and attending Mass,” he said. “I truly believe that at one point of a young man’s life, if they’re Catholic, they will always consider being a priest.”
“I had a paster in my home parish in Wilkes-Barre that really took us under his wing, not only myself but others as well,” Father Andrew continued. “You just kind of feel a spiritual attachment, a connection, to that type of life.”
When asked what he enjoys most about his role in the church, Father Andrew paraphrased a quote from Pope Francis.
“He wants his priests to smell like the sheep,” he said. “In other words, we are not above people — which used to be the image of the priesthood back in the 40s, 50s, and 30s, that you never touched the priest because he was above everything else ... we’re flesh and blood like everybody else.”
“My greatest joy continues today to be to minister to the people sacramentally,” Father Andrew continued. “I love the sacraments, of course, you know baptizing babies, first holy communions, marriages, confirmations, and of course consoling people upon death.”
Father Andrew noted that while he does experience many joys as a priest, the role also comes with its share of challenges. The greatest, he believes, is often the decision-making.
“The hardest part, without a doubt, is making some administrative decisions that I knew were not going to be popular,” said Father Andrew.
“For example, 10 years ago we went through a restructuring of all of our churches in the Diocese of Scranton,” he said. “We went from 192 churches down to where we are today, 112.”
He went on to say how at that time the Valley saw the combination of four separate parishes and the closure of three buildings, including Saint Joseph’s in Athens, Saint John’s in South Waverly, and Saint Ann’s in Bentley Creek.
“The decision was not mine, but it was my place to enact the decision,” said Father Andrew. “The decision was that all four churches are to close and we will merge and become one new community here at Epiphany because it’s the largest worship site.”
Father Andrew said he was able to relate to that struggle because his own home parish community has seen several closures and mergers over the years, both in the churches and in the schools.
“That was extremely difficult,” he said. “Any decision you make you’re going to have people that like it and people that don’t like it.”
Hudak, who has been a member of the parish since she moved to the Valley in 1989, is of the opinion that he handled the challenge well.
“It wasn’t an easy task,” she said, “I think he did a very good job at it; I definitely feel the church has unified beautifully.”
Hudak also mentioned the difficulties experienced over the last year-and-a-half caused by the pandemic, which she said Father Andrew took in stride.
“(He) really helped to ensure that all of the parishioners — the ones that could be present, the ones that were at home — still felt a connection to the church,” said Hudak. “Now that we’re finally moving to what we call normalcy, so to speak, he really brought us through that really dark time.”
He recalled a time recently when someone told him that “if you appease 51 percent of your parishioners, you have the majority.”
Father Andrew attributes much of his success as a leader in the Valley’s Catholic community to the skilled and knowledgable people within the parish.
“I’ve always learned to surround myself with knowledgable people,” said Father Andrew. “Financial people, engineering people, because I’m not an engineer, I never did financing, I didn’t go to school for financing, but you surround yourself with capable and competent people and rely upon their expertise, their recommendation.”
Father Andrew said that he will miss the close-knit community of the Valley, a closeness that he has enjoyed over the years.
“I always joke with people, when I left in 1991 and came back in 2005 it was like nothing changed,” he said. “Sayre was still Sayre. And the blessing was here in the parish, the secretary that I left in 1991 was still here when I came back in 2005.”
“The Valley has a unique character in and of itself and I’ve really enjoyed it,” Father Andrew continued. “I think that’s part of what’s hurting my mother, because my mother knows how much I love living here even though it’s an hour and 40 minutes from home.”
He recalled the support and camaraderie that he has witnessed in the Valley through stressful and trying situations, such as the food of 2011.
“My goal was that we would make lunches,” he said. “We thought maybe we’ll get 20 volunteers to show up, we’ll get some donations, we’ll put together maybe 50 to 100 sandwich bags and we’ll deliver them ... nearly 100 people showed up ... we ended up making 5,000 sandwiches.”
“There are other parts of our diocese that have the same compassion,” Father Andrew continued, “but when you live so closely-knit as this community is, that is what I’m going to miss an awful lot.”
The food from local Valley restaurants are another pleasure that Father Andrew will miss. He said he can always count on being treated like family whenever he goes out to eat.
“I am extremely spoiled by the wonderful family restaurants in our community,” he said. “There is one specific that I can go to, and I go every Saturday night, people know it’s Tomasso’s ... I have not ordered a refreshment, a cocktail, in I would say eight or nine years; it just appears. I have not ordered off the menu in almost the same number of years; it just comes. They know what I like and I guess they kind of keep a list of what Father has so that he doesn’t have chicken four Saturdays in a row.”
Father Andrew noted that he can say the same thing about Yanuzzi’s, Mangialardo’s, the Bri Marie, 1882 on Desmond, among many others. He noted that he never expects or asks for special treatment, but he supposes that “if kindness is given, kindness is returned.”
When asked what one moment or event in the Valley will stick with him for the rest of his life, Father Andrew said it would have to be his 25th anniversary as a priest.
“The parish put on an event at the school gymnasium for me that I was blown away with,” he said. “I never expected to the magnitude that it came out to be.”
He explained that at that time the parish also dedicated the prayer garden — located in the wooded area outside of the school — to him. The garden is particularly special to Father Andrew, because he had it constructed using the stations of the cross from Saint Joseph’s.
“That would be probably the pinnacle moment that I will always remember,” he said. “That I celebrated my 25th anniversary here.”
As Father Andrew prepares to leave the home he found here in the Valley, he shared a glimpse of the footprint that he hopes to be leaving behind.
“Hopefully the legacy that’s left behind, when the dust settles after I leave, is that this is a growing, healthy, vibrant community,” he said. “It’s a community of faith where people are supportive of one another, they care about one another, and they say that I touched a lot of lives when I was here.”
He noted that he doesn’t like to say goodbye, preferring instead to say “so long for now,” because “you never know when our paths will cross again.”
Hudak said that Father Andrew will be missed in the Valley for his homilies and scripture readings, which always seemed to “hit home.”
“He really has a very unique way to really bring them to life,” she said. “I’ve heard numerous people say that ‘it’s like he’s speaking right to me, it’s what I need right now,’ and he just has a very unique way of getting it across in a very concise, short amount of time.”
“On behalf of all of us,” she continued, “we will sorely miss him, we wish him well. Wherever he goes, he’ll always be with us, and we just appreciated the time we had with him.”
