SAYRE — Sayre Borough will present a fireworks display on Saturday, beginning at 9:30 p.m.
A soundtrack for the fireworks will be broadcast on 95.3 FM and www.953thebridge.com.
Borough Manager Dave Jarrett said that the fireworks will be set off from a location on North Thomas Avenue. The area was selected to offer several vantage points around the Valley.
“Any of the three municipal parking lot areas would be a great spot to view them,” said Jarrett, who went on to say that anyone who was able to see them last year will be able to this year.
When asked if there was any discussion of moving the display back to Riverfront Park, Jarrett said it was “never a consideration.”
“To have them at the location we are using requires one volunteer,” Jarrett explained. “To do any other locations, specifically Riverfront Park, you need about two dozen.”
Jarrett said the borough feels that their core group of volunteers give their time generously throughout the rest of the year.
“We don’t need to have them come in another night,” said Jarrett. “Let them stay home and enjoy them with their family and friends.”
This year’s sponsor’s include: Guthrie; Foster Law Office; Univest Municipal Pension Services; First Citizens Community Bank; Vacri Construction Corporation; Harry and Maureen Howland; Yogi Slocum; Mayor Henry Farley; David and Suzanne Jarrett; Frank and Nancy Lake, First Citizens Community Bank; Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc.; Stiffler-McGraw & Associates; Bradford County Tourism Agency; C&N Bank; The Morning Times; 95.3 The Bridge; 3D Cinemation Multimedia Company; Frank & Nancy Lake and the Guthrie Federal Credit Union.
As of Wednesday, Jarrett said that the borough has fallen short of their fundraising goal, but they will still continue with the event as planned.
Jarrett explained that a portion of the admissions revenue from this year’s end of summer event will roll over to benefit the Fourth of July fireworks in 2022.
“We won’t be able to fill that entire gap,” said Jarrett, “but it will help.”
Jarrett said it’s “never too late to donate” for this year’s fireworks.
“Five, 10, 20 dollars, anything ... it would be greatly appreciated,” said Jarrett.
Donations may be mailed to the Sayre Borough Hall at 110 W. Packer Ave., Sayre Pa. 18840, or brought to the hall in person.
Not having some type of web portal to submit a donation in 2021 is puzzling. Would likely easily make their goal if there was an online option.
