OWEGO — Tioga County reached an unwelcome milestone over the weekend as there have now been over 200 cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The county is now at 201 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, although only 15 of those cases are active, according to a press release from Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 25, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 161. Elderwood has recorded 49 recoveries, and is now free of the virus.
Additionally, 113 individuals in Tioga County are in mandatory quarantine.
In Chemung County, the number of COVID cases remained steady at 139 over the weekend.
There are currently only four active cases in the county, which has seen 132 recoveries and three deaths related to the virus.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bradford County remained steady at 78 over the weekend.
The State Department of Health is reporting 85 total cases in the county, but seven of those are considered probable.
Over a third of the cases are in Sayre, where 30 cases are the most in the county. Athens has seen eight positive cases of coronavirus.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
