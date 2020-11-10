SAYRE — Students at Sayre High School are learning remotely this week due to staffing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During Monday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio noted that the move to online learning was needed because of members of the staff being in quarantine due to an exposure to the coronavirus.
“The remote learning at the junior-senior high this week ... is due to staff quarantine. We knew that was going to probably be the case — when we don’t have enough individuals to work in the building we know that we will have to do remote learning,” Daloisio said. “(Monday), was our first day of having to do full remote for our seventh through 12th grade students, and I’m very happy to say (kindergarten through 12th grade) got 49 days of in-person instruction before we had to go remote.”
Sayre High School Principal Dayton Handrick said the first day of remote learning was a success.
“Our first day of remote learning went very smoothly according to the teachers who I spoke with today. The prep work that the staff put in for the switch to remote was readily apparent and I’d like to thank them for that,” said Handrick, who noted that lunch is available to be picked up today and Thursday at the school.
Daloisio credited Handrick and his staff with making it a smooth transition.
“Mr. Handrick did a nice job of setting expectations for both students and teachers and sending that out over the weekend. I spoke with multiple teachers today and the teachers said it went very well,” she said. “I received an email at the end of the day from one of the teachers that (said) students attended, (the teachers) were very happy to have received those expectations of what we expect from them and of the students. They felt that that increased the participation of the students throughout the course of the day.”
Daloisio stressed the importance of communication during this pandemic.
“I say to parents and the community that it’s important that you keep us informed because we are sharing information with you through the phone number that we have through our Skylert system and the email that you’ve attached to that Skylert system. If you are not receiving that information, it’s important that you call the school the school office and update those two items,” Daloisio said.
The high school is scheduled to return for in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 16.
“We as an administration will continue to review the data throughout this week and provide our school family a notification if our return date of Nov. 16, next Monday, changes. We will certainly be reaching out and sharing if that changes,” Daloisio said.
