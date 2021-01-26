Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reports that the following persons recently were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Stephanie Dority, 38, of Wyalusing, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Robert Scalena of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dority following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on July 15, 2020.
Destiny Barnes, 18, Sayre, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 27 months, fines of $50.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, ,a misdemeanor, and Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana, also a misdemeanor.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Barnes for one of the offenses occurring on August 11, 2020.
Trooper Tyler Edwards of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Barnes following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on July 13, 2020, and Officer Brier Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Barnes for an offense occurring on May 6, 2020.
Richard Wood, 27, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wood following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on June 19, 2020.
Joshua Dean, 39, of Elmira, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Dean for the offense occurring on April 24, 2020.
Allison Ames, 21, of Hornell, N.Y., was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 9 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Ames for the offense on July 14, 2020.
Nathan Krager, 25, Rome, Pa., was re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, to 3 months to 23 months, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for 24 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Krager for the offenses occurring on November 1, 2019.
Troopers Luke Geiger and Shaun Flynn both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Krager following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough and Towanda Township on August 13, 2019 and April 21, 2019.
Charles MacBride, 32, of Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, restitution of $1232.00, plus court costs, for the offense of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested MacBride, following investigation of an incident that occurred in Springfield Township on October 29, 2019.
Dana Rockwell, 31, Granville Summit, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (controlled substance), (first offense in ten years), a misdemeanor.
Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Rockwell for the offense occurring on August 25, 2020.
Terri L. Finnerty, 48, Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County correctional facility for 170 days to 11 months, 29 days, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, (cause bodily injury w/deadly weapon), a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Robert Scatena of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Finnerty following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ridgebury Township on July 25, 2020.
Dustin Westbrook, 36, of Elmira, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. This sentence is consecutive to his other sentences.
Officer Philip Semenza of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Westbrook for the offense occurring on February 4, 2020.
Joshua Moore, 33, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility for 139 days to 23 months, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 3 years, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree
Deputy Derek Campbell of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Department arrested Moore for the offenses occurring in August 24, 2020.
Jerel Hagins, 42, of Elmira, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 14 days (flat), for the offense of disorderly conduct, a summary offense.
Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hagins following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on April 21, 2020.
Jonathan Baker, 35, of Wellsboro, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and driving while operation privileges are suspended, a summary offense.
Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Baker following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on May 5, 2020.
Brandon Reeves, 38, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 24 months to 108 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under the influence, (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree, simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
Troopers Christopher Decatur, Benjamin Markosky, and Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Reeves following investigations of incidents that occurred in Towanda Township on February 16, 2020, August 6, 2020, and August 9, 2020.
Rebecca Parsons, 45, of Wellsboro, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 60 months, (90 days of house arrest), fines of $1500.00, for the offense of driving under the influence, (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Briar Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Parsons for the offense occurring on February 27, 2020.
Mark Cantellops, 33, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 days to 6 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines, plus fines of $1000.00, plus court costs for the offenses of driving under the influence,(drug related), a misdemeanor, and possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor.
Officer Jeffrey Horton of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Cantellops for the offenses occurring on January 8, 2019.
Barney Baker, 36, of Waverly, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 days to 21 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, (suboxone), a felony.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Baker for the offense occurring on July 13, 2020.
Kendall Martz, 28, of Nichols, was resentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for a total of 6 months to 30 months, plus court costs, for the incidents of Burglary, a felony of the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Sergeant Bruce Hoffman and Officer Casey Shiposh both of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Martz on May 16, 2018, and February 22, 2020.
Kurt Sherman, 44, of Springville, Pa., was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 9 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sherman following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township on May 9, 2020.
Logan Robinson, 21, of Wyalusing, was resentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 days to six months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Robinson following investigation of incidents that occurred in New Albany Borough on August 31, 2018.
