Bumpville Bible Church will be hosting an event on August 22 at 2187 Bumpville Rd. in Rome.
Games for kids will begin at 3 p.m., and Matt Cox, Executive Director Miracle Mountain Ranch will present “The Sermon on the Mount” at 4:00.
Miracle Mountain Ranch is a Christ-focused summer camp based in Spring Creek, PA that provides programs for kids, teens, and families.
Following the sermon will be a chicken barbecue and music from Bobby Henshaw and other local artists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.