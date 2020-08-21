Bumpville Bible Church will be hosting an event on August 22 at 2187 Bumpville Rd. in Rome.

Games for kids will begin at 3 p.m., and Matt Cox, Executive Director Miracle Mountain Ranch will present “The Sermon on the Mount” at 4:00.

Miracle Mountain Ranch is a Christ-focused summer camp based in Spring Creek, PA that provides programs for kids, teens, and families.

Following the sermon will be a chicken barbecue and music from Bobby Henshaw and other local artists.

