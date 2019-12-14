WAVERLY — The Waverly Central School District is tearing down the white house. No — not that one.

The “little white house,” as school board president Parvin Mensch called it, located at 208 Center St., is an exceptionally dilapidated house on a property that was gifted to the district at least 20 years ago.

“It’s in really bad shape,” he said. “It’s starting to fall in — especially in the back — and it’s probably time to just call it a day for the little white house.”

“It’s just a vacant property that we have,” Superintendent Eric Knolles added. “It was an eyesore and dangerous, so we made it a priority.”

The asbestos abatement and demolition work will be completed by Sunstream Corporation of Binghamton for $20,400, said Knolles.

Additionally, the board voted to approve an extension of a consulting services agreement with IBI Group Architects, Engineers and Landscape Architects. The extension goes to Dec. 31, 2020 and will approve all architectural and engineering services for a fee not to exceed $110,000.

The board also accepted a donation of $250 from Elston Enterprises LLC, aka Broad Street Barber Shop, for use by the Waverly High School Art Club.

Johnny Williams can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 232 or jwilliams@morning-times.com. Follow Johnny Williams on Twitter @johnnywMT

Load comments