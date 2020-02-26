SAYRE — The Sayre School Board filled its vacancy on Monday by welcoming back former board member Ken Bentley.
Bentley, who finished a four-year term last year and did not run for re-election, is stepping back onto the board after another member resigned in January.
The vacancy was created by the resignation of Jeff Ackley on Jan. 6.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the school board unanimously approved the following field trips:
- Speech and Debate Team trip to the state tournament on March 13-14 in Bloomsburg.
- FBLA trip to the state leadership conference on April 5-8 in Hershey.
- High school guidance and career development field trip to attend a psychology/social work panel on GST BOCES Adult Education Options on March 11.
- High school guidance office to attend career day at Towanda High School on March 20.
- Retroactive approval of a field trip to attend the district orchestra festival at Lewisburg High School on Jan. 29-31.
- Retroactive approval of a field trip for the District 8 Band Festival at Danville High School on Feb. 13-15.
- Field trip to the Regional Band event at Honesdale High School on March 26.
- Field trip to attend the Regional Orchestra event at Susquehannock High School on March 12-14.
