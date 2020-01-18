Mother Nature is looking to throw a wrench into weekend plans today as wintry weather is expected to blow through the Valley throughout the day.
Regions of Pennsylvania and New York, including Bradford and Chemung counties, are under a winter weather advisory from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. today — bringing quite a contrast from the mild weather the Valley experienced earlier this week.
While snow amounts are expected to be on the low end, ranging from two to four inches, it’s the forecast of an icy mix coupled with strong winds that could keep Valley residents indoors.
“Southeast winds gusting as high as 35 miles-per-hour will create areas of blowing and drifting snow,” National Weather Service forecasters said. “Steady snow quickly develops in the middle to late morning Saturday and continues through the afternoon hours. Some sleet could mix in during the afternoon. The snow tapers off to snow showers, light sleet and patchy freezing drizzle (this) evening.”
Forecasters added that drivers should be prepared for possible slippery road conditions and blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility.
