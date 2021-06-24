SAYRE — As Original Italian Pizza in Sayre braces for an eventual disruption to its roadside parking from the Route 199 reconstruction project, a plan to subdivide a neighboring residential property to create parking recently went before the Bradford County Planning Commission and was tabled as officials await the results of the borough’s Zoning Hearing Board’s consideration of a variance.
“OIP is going to run into some pretty significant parking issues with the Route 199 construction that is currently taking place in the Valley,” Bradford County Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams explained.
The parking lot is proposed for a .08 acre subdivision of a residential property at the corner of West Hayden and South Hopkins streets.
“The borough’s concern is that it doesn’t meet the minimum lot size, first and foremost,” said Williams, referencing a conversation he had with Code Enforcement Officer Chris Kaiden after OIP’s application was submitted to the county. He also noted Kaiden’s concerns about a lack of a buffer with the residences located on both sides of the proposed lot.
“The borough’s only comment was that it would be prudent of the board to wait and approve this administratively until they know if the Zoning Hearing Board is going to grant a variance to the lot because the planning commission should not create a non-conforming lot within the borough,” Williams continued.
Solicitor John Thompson agreed with holding off on a vote, as did the planning commission as they tabled the measure.
The Route 199 reconstruction is a four-year, $16,426,020 million project that is being carried out by Kriger Construction between the New York state border in Sayre Borough and the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks in Athens Borough. The phased project also includes new curbing, signal and utility upgrades, and improved drainage. As a past PennDOT spokeman noted, the improvements will impact businesses such as OIP and Clare Printing across the road that have parking spaces in PennDOT’s right-of-way, although a limited number of parallel parking spots have been offered where feasible.
OIP owner John Amato was one of a few business owners or representatives who approached the Sayre Borough Council with concerns about how the project would impact them back in 2019, and asked what he would need to do to install parking on the neighboring property.
At the time, borough Solicitor Jonathan Foster Jr. told him with regard to a variance, “I would say that you do have a good argument for a hardship that is out of your control.”
Noting the restaurant’s history in the borough, Amato hoped he could get help from the local officials.
“Most of the people on Keystone Avenue are taking a big loss here, and hopefully this Valley has our backs with whatever we proceed to do,” he said.
