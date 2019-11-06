ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Athens man who was charged after threatening others with a knife last month is facing more charges after allegedly kicking an Athens Township police officer following the arraignment of the knife incident.
Jonathan Wayne Truesdale, 62, was charged by police with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, following the second incident, which occurred on Oct. 5 at the Athens Township Police Department.
Police explained that Truesdale had been arrested earlier that day on charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment after he had threatened another individual with a knife after consuming wine.
A preliminary breath test at the time showed that Truesdale had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.14 percent.
Truesdale was subsequently arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Jonathan Wilcox and remanded to jail in lieu of $85,000 bail.
Truesdale was then transported to the Athens Township Police Department and held in a cell to await transportation to the Bradford County Jail, said police.
Police said Truesdale was visibly upset about the arraignment and began hitting his head against the door and walls of the holding cell. When officers entered the cell and told Truesdale to stop and take a seat on the bench inside the cell, he confronted the officers and shouted expletives at them.
Officers then attempted to sit Truesdale on the bench, but he resisted officers and refused to cooperate. Truesdale was eventually taken to the floor and, while an officer was crouched to shackle his legs to the bench, Truesdale kicked the officer in the face.
Truesdale is set to answer the new charges during a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Nov. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.